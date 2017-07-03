'Multiple fatalities' confirmed after bus crash

German police have confirmed "multiple fatalities" after a bus crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria before bursting into flames.

Bavarian police said on Twitter that "multiple passengers on the bus were killed" in the early morning crash near Muenchberg, close to the Czech border.

Officers did not provide details, but had previously said 17 people were missing after the crash.

Another 31 people were injured, some seriously.

Forensic specialists are being brought in from Germany's federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.

The accident took place at around 7am local time (6am BST) when the bus collided with the back of the truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway.

The road remained closed in both directions for hours.