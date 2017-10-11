Mum killed in Fermanagh crash ‘full of happiness’, mourners hear at funeral

A 23-year-old mother of one who died following a single-vehicle collision in County Fermanagh lived a life “full of much happiness”, mourners at her funeral heard today.

Natasha Carruthers’ lost her life after her car crashed on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin shortly before midnight on Saturday. Two other people in the car were injured.

From Letterbreen in County Fermanagh, her funeral took place in Rossorry Parish Church at 1pm today.

Rev Canon Ian Ellis, Rector of Rossorry Parish, paid tribute to the support being given to Ms Carruthers’ family, who are “still totally stunned by the terrible news”.

Rev Ellis said: “This serious road accident has taken her life and she has left behind not only her grieving mother, father and sister but also been parted from her one year young daughter Lily-Rose – who is probably unaware of just what has happened and whom we think of in a special way today.

“Natasha’s family today are still totally stunned by the terrible news that she lost her life in that tragic traffic accident. They received that news from the PSNI in the early hours of Sunday morning, and are still in great shock and trying to come to terms with this terrible reality.

“Their immediate family and friends are providing great support and the parish and wider community will I know offer help and assistance to the family circle through this most difficult of times.”

He continued: “When Natasha became a mum herself it brought her much joy, and she was a great mum to little Lily-Rose born just over one year ago. She was a loving and caring mother to her beautiful baby girl.

“The great sadness is that Natasha’s vibrant life has ended so suddenly and tragically on Sunday morning.

“The family here today are also very aware that two other young people were injured in the accident which took Natasha’s life. This is not the time to dwell upon the accident itself; however we hold these two other young people in our thoughts and prayers that they may by God’s grace recover from their injuries and be restored to their families.”

Rev Ellis added: “Although her life was cut short – it was full of much happiness and there are many reasons for thanksgiving.”