Murder investigation after man shot dead in west Belfast

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead at a house in west Belfast.

The killing took place in the Glenwood Court area of Poleglass shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening.

The victim was 43 years old.

PSNI west Belfast tweeted: "A murder investigation has been launched. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1172 20/10/16."

Sinn Féin MLA Jennifer McCann said the shooting "achieved nothing other than plunging another family into grief and despair".

She added: “I have expressed my condolences to the victim's family and I appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."