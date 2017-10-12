Murder victim's body may have lain in flat 'more than two years'

A murder victim whose body was found at a flat in west Belfast may have died more than two years ago, detectives said.

A murder victim whose body was found at a flat in west Belfast may have died more than two years ago, detectives said.

The scene outside the woman's flat

Marie Conlon, 68, was discovered on Friday by officers after concerns were raised about her welfare.

A man aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police in Northern Ireland had forced entry to her Larkspur Rise home and discovered her dead in bed.

Detective chief inspector Alan Dickson said: "It was apparent that she had lain undiscovered for some time."

The scene outside the flat

A post-mortem examination was carried out and the results suggest that the death may have been suspicious.

Further testing is due to take place.

Ms Conlon was last seen in January 2015 and police believe her death occurred then.