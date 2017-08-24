Muslims targeted in pig’s head incident

Police in Newtownards are investigating two incidents targeting Muslims in the town.

The incidents occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, beginning at about 11.15pm on Wednesday when it was reported to police that a pig’s head had been placed on a doorstep and graffiti painted on a wall of a building.

It is understood that the building is a venue used by the Muslim community. Muslims, like Jews, do not eat pork.

Then shortly after 1am, it was reported graffiti had been painted on a wall in the Castle Street area. It is understood this made reference to Muslims.

Both incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A police investigation is under way and we would appeal to anyone with information about either incident to contact police in Newtownards on 101, quoting references 1726 of 23/08/17; 63 of 24/08/17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”