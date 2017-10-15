Natasha Carruthers murder inquiry ‘moving forward at pace’

Detectives conducting a murder inquiry into the death of a young woman in a Co Fermanagh road crash say their investigation is “moving forward at pace”.

Police remain tight-lipped, however, about exactly why the death of the 23-year-old mother of one just over a week ago is being treated as murder.

Natasha Carruthers lost her life following the crash on Saturday, October 7 on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh shortly before midnight.

Police initially described the incident as a ‘single-vehicle collision’ but launched a murder probe four days later, with one detective saying police “believe that a second vehicle was involved in the collision”.

A series of arrests have followed. A 40-year-old man was arrested in the Maguiresbridge area of Fermanagh on Wednesday, followed by the arrest of a 20-year-old man the following day.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on Thursday but later released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI were then granted an additional 36 hours on Friday to question the two men, who were subsequently released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A fourth arrest was also made on Friday, this time of a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

Speaking after the arrest was made, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “A week has now passed since the tragic incident which cost Natasha her life.

“We continue to focus our efforts to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible for Natasha’s death.

“Our investigation is moving forward at pace but I would still appeal to anyone with any information which could assist us with our inquiries to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101.”

A funeral was held for Ms Carruthers in Roscorry Parish Church on Wednesday.

Canon Ian Ellis, parish rector, said the news that police had begun a murder inquiry had “added an extra level of horror on top of the heartache”.