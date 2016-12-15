Nation’s first Quality St pick revealed

The Purple One is the sweet most likely to disappear first when a box of Quality Street is opened this Christmas.

One in five people surveyed on behalf of the sweet brand named the hazelnut and caramel-filled classic as their number one pick.

Just behind in second and third place were Strawberry Delight (12%) and Green Triangle (11%). Orange Creme finished in fourth, while Caramel Swirl came fifth.

A Nestlé spokesperson said: “No matter what your favourite Quality Street sweet is, sharing a tub with friends and family is a longstanding Christmas tradition for many. As we’ve heard so much debate over the nation’s favourites, we were eager to find out your definitive Quality Street champions.

When all is said and done, whatever your favourite, there is nothing worse than finding an empty wrapper someone has been put back into the tin.