National Geographic Traveller magazine showcases Belfast as ‘must see’ destination

A seven-page article showcasing Belfast as a ‘must see’ destination features in the latest UK edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine, profiling the city to almost 43,000 readers.

The article could result in thousands of potential holidaymakers for Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Tourism Ireland in London, in conjunction with Tourism NI, invited journalist Pat Riddell and photographer Chris Copeland to visit Belfast in June.

The resulting article appears in the November edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine, under the headline, ‘City Life Belfast.’

The article highlights some of the many things to see and do in the city, including our food and literature tours, the Titanic Quarter and Belfast’s unique street art.

It says that, ‘with its creative, entrepreneurial streak bubbling underneath, Belfast’s revitalisation as one of the UK’s most vibrant cities is rewarding visitors with warmth and pride’.

There are also lots of colourful photos of places like St George’s Market, OX Belfast, the Crown bar and street art murals.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said, “We are delighted with the excellent coverage in the November edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine.

“It’s a great way of showcasing Belfast to a large audience of potential visitors – helping us to spread the word about what a great city it is to visit and what makes a holiday in Northern Ireland unique and truly memorable.

“Publicity is an important element of our overall promotional programme, helping to raise awareness through the media of the many things to see and do on a holiday in Northern Ireland.

“Great Britain is the largest market for tourism to Northern Ireland and 2017 got off to a positive start, with the most recent NISRA figures showing growth of +5% in GB visitors for the January to March period, with holidaymakers from GB up +23%.

“Tourism Ireland is determined to ensure that growth continues and we are rolling out an extensive programme of promotions in GB right now, to drive business for the autumn and winter months.”