Neil Lennon in the clear after Rangers celebration

Police will take no action against Neil Lennon following complaints over his behaviour during Hibernian's victory at Ibrox.

Police Scotland received a number of complaints after the Hibernian head coach celebrated his side's first goal in a 3-2 victory by briefly cupping his ears and raising a fist in the direction of the Rangers fans behind his dugout.

A force spokeswoman said: "Following complaints received, we have reviewed the events at the match and, after discussion with the Procurator Fiscal, established that no criminality took place. Therefore no further action will be taken."

Police added that enquiries were continuing into "offensive and threatening comments" made online against Lennon in the wake of the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter.

Social media posts apparently show a user claiming he would shoot Lennon, and adding he was ''serious'' about the threat.