Nervous and scared: Celebrity reactions to Tump advance

Celebrities reacted with a mixture of shock and disgust as results appeared to suggest Donald Trump was heading to the White House.

Among a string of famous names to take to Twitter was British comic James Corden, who wrote that he was experiencing "Brexit feelings".

Singer Cher wrote that the "world will never be the same" in the event of a Trump victory, adding: "Sad for the young. Will never be more than the toilet."

Lady Gaga called for hope, writing: "Say a prayer America."

Another Brit, Lily Allen, tweeted that neighbouring Canada had "better build a wall".

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted: "I truly cannot visualize the rambling, incoherent creature I saw at the debates now addressing the nation from the Oval Office."

Actress Jessica Chastain wrote: "The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now?"

Ex-American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson said: "I have never been more nervous/scared in my life."