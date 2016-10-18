New £1million children’s play centre opens in Carrick

Sprawling over 12,000 square foot, World of Wonder represents a £1 million investment in children’s entertainment for Northern Ireland.

The centre has also created 20 new jobs with a further 10 jobs planned for the future.

Grayson Todd, the one and only Spiderman and Katie Douglas-Luke are pictured having fun at World of Wonder.

It is located at the Lough Shore Hotel in Carrickfergus and is one of the largest indoor children’s play area in the Province.

The adventurous centre, which opened on October 10, aims to encourage the most active, imaginative and stimulative play amongst Northern Ireland’s young.

Stephen Kearney, Developer of World of Wonder said: “Lough View Leisure Group is proud to have created this valuable space for children representing a £1 million investment in the entertainment market and creating 20 local jobs.

“Parents will be pleased by our affordable, meaningful offering that can be enjoyed by everyone in the family from toddlers to tweens.

“The child’s enjoyment and development are the pillars of the World of Wonder project. We are really excited to open doors our doors and let the fun begin.”

Educational Psychologist Dr Ciara Totten advocates the importance of free, imaginative play in children.

She said; “Having fun is certainly a key factor in play, however research tells us there is far more to play than enjoyment alone. Play contributes to advances in cognitive, social, language and emotional department- it allows children to express themselves. Play builds a child’s confidence, gives them practice with problem solving and encourages their creativity.”

Further development is planned at World of Wonder for 2017 with an indoor golf course, laser tag and simulators all in the pipeline.

General admission to World of Wonder is £4.95 (off peak) and £5.95 (peak) per child for a 90 minute around the world adventure. For more information, competitions and to keep up to date with World of Wonder visit www.WOWNI.co.uk