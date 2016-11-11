New BBC revenge thriller starring Tom Hughes films in Carrick

A new BBC revenge thriller drama featuring Victoria star Tom Hughes spent two days filming in Carrickfergus last week.

Photos of the set on the Marine Highway were posted to Facebook by local PSNI officers who were initially puzzled to come across a Garda car while out on the beat.

A BBC spokeswoman confirmed that the shoot had been for new drama Paula, described as the “thrilling story about the fallout in a young Chemistry teacher’s life, after her one-night stand with a good-looking but dangerous ducker and diver.”

She added that the cast and crew had found local people “friendly and helpful” and that they had “had a great time filming in Carrick.”

The drama, due to be released in 2017, will feature Olivier-winning actress Denise Gough as well as Hughes, who starred as Prince Albert in ITV’s popular flagship drama Victoria.

The three-part series will be directed by House of Saddam director Alex Holmes and will also feature Spooks star Owen McDonnell.

According to the BBC, the programme will see the two lead characters become involved in a “dance of mutual destruction.”

They added: “Only one can survive, but their actions will take a terrifying toll on all those around them.”

Head of BBC NI Drama Stephen Wright said: “It was a joy developing this story, and we cannot wait for Denise, Tom, Alex and the rest of the team to bring his world to life.”