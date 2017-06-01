New Belfast Lord Mayor vows to grow its status as a global city

Belfast's new lord mayor has pledged to promote the city as an open, inclusive and welcoming place to live.

At 28, Nuala McAllister becomes one of the youngest councillors to become first citizen and only the fourth woman to hold the post.

The Alliance councillor, who represents the Castle area of north Belfast, said her theme for the year ahead would be "Global Belfast".

"I want to develop Belfast's status as a global city, building upon our rich history as world leaders in ship building, the linen industry, literature and music," said the mother-of-one.

"My aim is to promote Belfast as an open, inclusive and welcoming place to live and do business in - a city that is attractive to visitors and investors alike.

"I also want to celebrate the influence Belfast's diaspora population continues to have across the world, to strengthen the connection with our closest neighbours and our furthest friends."

Nuala McAllister with her son, Finn

Ms McAllister, who counts baking, travelling and hill-walking among her interests, said she was also keen to focus on children and family issues throughout her term in office.

Ulster Unionist councillor Sonia Copeland has been appointed Belfast's new deputy lord mayor.