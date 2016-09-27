New book written about Pastor McConnell’s life

A new book on high profile Pastor James McConnell will tell the full story on his life, including his epic court battle after making controversial remarks about Islam.

Evangelical preacher Pastor James McConnell (right) leaving Belfast Magistrates' Court after being found not guilty of making grossly offensive remarks during a sermon in which he described Islam as "heathen" and "satanic". PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 5, 2016. The born-again Christian from Shore Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, walked free after he had faced a prosecution under the 2003 Communications Act. See PA story ULSTER Church. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“It will detail the highs, the lows, the controversies and the Islam court case,” Pastor McConnell told the News Letter.

Orphaned at eight years of age, he was taken in by his grandparents, but by his own admission then went “running about wild” until he came to faith.

By 13 he had become “a boy preacher” and had given his first sermon.

There have been three books on his life to date but this will be the first, he says, that will focus on “how to seek God”.

He added: “I prayed for years under a tree in Ormeau Park.

“None of this was detailed in the previous books – they just focussed on the success.”

Also detailed will be the story of how his church started a three-storey orphanage in Romania, and then pulled out when he suspected that a group of paedophiles may be attempting to use it.

“They were offering us huge amounts of money to take children in,” he said.

“I smelled a rat.”

The book will give his personal take on the high profile church split that saw some 300 members leave with several of his pastoral team in 2009.

“I will go into the break-up and the healing afterwards.

“It was after that I had a quadruple bypass, liver trouble and cancer.

“We had weeks of prayer and then went on bring 12,000 into Ravenhill and packed the Odyssey.

“Then we went on to do missions in Andersonstown and the Shankill Road.”

And of course the book has a chapter about his recent successful legal battle after he was prosecuted over remarks he made in a sermon about Islam and Muslims – describing the religion as “Satanic”.

Watching the daily news now he feels “vindicated” in his comments, citing media reports that Sharia law is being widely practised in the UK and that there is growing support for Islamic terrorism.

He retired two years ago and will shortly turn 80, but says he attends more meetings at his church than ever before.

“Each Sunday now I sit in the back row with my deacons like The Muppets.”

The publicity for the book says many regard him as “the greatest evangelist in 20th century in Ireland”. He responded: “There are 500 preachers better than me but their names are not known.”

‘The Good, The Bad & Jesus Christ’ is published by Wylie Media.

It will be launched at Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle on Wednesday October 12 at 8pm, with a live interview on Revelation TV.