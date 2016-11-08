New carpet for council chamber expected to cost more than £7,000

The council has agreed to spend thousands of pounds on a new carpet for the chamber at Lagan Valley Island.

Elected representatives recently approved a spend of approximately £7,200 for a floor covering which will carry the new council crest.

The local authority has stressed that the move to replace the existing carpet is part of its programme to update its brand identity.

“The council has obtained quotations to replace the carpet in the centre of its council chamber,” a spokesperson explained. “The current carpet, which was laid 14 years ago, depicts the former Lisburn City Council crest.

“Since 1 April 2015 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has been working through a programme of updating items with the new council brand identity to ensure consistency on all council assets.”

The spokesperson added: “As the council chamber is used for full council meetings, official civic occasions and as part of Lagan Valley Island tours it is important that the council crest is correct.

“The new council crest was presented to the council by the Royal College of Arms in June 2016; and it contains elements of the former two councils’ Coats of Arms, representing the coming together of the two areas.

“It is expected that the replacement carpet will be in-situ for many years to come before it will be considered for replacement.”