New Comedy Club to bring ‘laughter to the house’

The novelist William Thackeray wrote: “A good laugh is sunshine in the house”.

And you can be sure that there will be plenty of sunshine flooding into the ‘house’ at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre thanks to an exciting new aspect of programme planning from the new theatre manager, Roseanne Sturgeon.

Having worked in Dublin and Scotland and collaborated with Adam Turkington of Belfast Culture Night, Roseanne is keen to reach out to a younger audience on the north coast and to make the Riverside an ‘incubator’ for new vibrant talent.

One aspect of this aim is the programming of some fresh, new comedy talent beginning with the unique George Firehouse and ‘The Complete History of the Beatles...sort of’ which kickstarts the season on Wednesday, September 27.

After sell-out shows at the Belfast Comedy Festival and Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, one of Belfast’s favourite comedians George brings a unique blend of nonsense, magic mayhem and wit.

Next up is the ‘out there’ Farmer Michael and Kathleen’s Taepot Tour (yes, TAEpot!) on October 6.

With strong language and sexual references, Farmer Michael and Kathleen are internet sensations with their brand of comedy.

Later in October, ‘hairy idiot man-child’ Paul Currie takes on the Riverside stage fresh from Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Strap in for fun and nonsense as the entire audience is taken by the hand into a true circus of silly.

The hugely popular Mickey Bartlett is lined up for November with his unapologetic take on racism, sexism...and his doctor telling him to avoid dairy!

Don’t miss Northern Ireland’s favourite stand-up from BBC’s Bad Language, Monumental and Radio 4’s State of the Nations.

And finally, mentioning the C-word...Christmas....Further Ted (Joe Rooney and Pat McDonnell) rolls into the Coleraine venue in December. A night of comedy gold and a must for all Father Ted fans.

“I really want the Riverside to become the ‘you saw it here first’ venue outside of Belfast,” added manager Roseanne.

Check out riversidetheatre.org.uk for details on this exciting new Comedy Club.