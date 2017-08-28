New date announced for Kasabian after cancelled show

Rockers Kasabian have announced a new date for their rescheduled Belfast show.

In a post on their Facebook page Kasabian reveal: "Following the unavoidable cancellation of Tuesday night’s Belfast show due to illness, we can confirm the rescheduled show will be on Monday August 20th 2018 at Custom House Square."

They reassure fans that all tickets for the original show on August 22nd 2017 will remain valid for the new date - however anyone wishing to claim a refund can do some from point of purchase.