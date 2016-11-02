New Fairhill Shopping Centre tenants bring jobs to Ballymena

A total of 26 new full and part-time jobs have been created at the Fairhill Shopping Centre, through the signing of a trio of new tenants - Greggs, Chopstix Noodle Bar and The Works.

This will be the first Greggs store in Ballymena town and only the seventh in Northern Ireland, adding to the 1,670 outlets across the UK and their arrival in Ballymena is seen as a real coup for Fairhill.

Chopstix Noodle Bar, the UK’s fastest growing oriental quick service and take-away restaurant chain, is located in the Fairhill foodcourt and will add to the 54 Chopstix sites across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The Works has over 350 outlets across the UK and is best known for its range of books, art and craft materials, gifts, toys, games and stationery.

The three new tenants will further enhance the existing retailer line up in Fairhill, which includes Next, M&S, Debenhams, Boots, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M and New Look.

Fairhill Marketing & Commercial Manager, Natalie Jackson said, “The new tenants are a very welcome addition to our existing stores and highlight our commitment to satisfying the needs of the local community. We know our customers like to see named brands in the Centre, so we’re confident the new editions will be well received.”

Michael Pierce Senior Retail Partner from DTZ, said, “We are delighted to confirm these three lettings as they underline the attraction to retailers of Ballymena and the Fairhill Centre. We are in detailed discussions with a number of other exciting retailers about the opportunity to have a presence at Fairhill and I am optimistic that we will have some more good news to reveal in the near future”.