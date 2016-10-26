New Faro route added to Ryanair's 2017 schedule

Ryanair have extended its Belfast summer 2017 schedule by adding a new twice weekly route to Faro operating between June and August.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: "We are pleased to add this new twice weekly route to Faro to our Belfast summer 2017 schedule, which includes 11 new summer routes and our 4 times daily service to London Gatwick, and will deliver 10% growth to over 1.1m customers p.a. and support over 800 jobs at Belfast Airport.

"Customers can look forward to even lower fares when they make advance bookings for summer 2017, so there’s never been a better time to book a low fare flight on Ryanair and we urge all customers who wish to book their summer 2017 holidays to do so now on the Ryanair.com website, where they can avail of the lowest fare air travel to and from Belfast.

"To celebrate the addition of a Faro route to our Belfast summer 2017 schedule we are releasing 100,000 seats for sale from just £19.99, which are available for booking until Tuesday (25 Oct). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”