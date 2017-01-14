New information following fatal road crash

Police have released new information regarding the vehicles involved in a fatal road traffic collision in Saintfield in which an 18-year-old man died.

Officers investigating the incident on the Lisburn Road on the evening of Wednesday, January 11, now say it involved a black Audi A3 and a blue-coloured Renault Megane, not black as originally indicated.

Matthew Davis, a talented young footballer, lost his life as a result of the crash.

Inspector Francey appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and who may have information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 896 11/01/17.