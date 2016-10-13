New longest-reign record for the Queen

The Queen has become the world’s longest-reigning living monarch following the death of the King of Thailand.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand reigned since June 9 1946, and was two years younger than the Queen.

Following his death aged 88, Elizabeth II takes up the position as the longest serving current head of state on the planet.

She is already the longest reigning monarch in British history.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej – whose name means “strength of the land, incomparable power” – had been in poor health for years and was rarely seen in public.

The Thai Royal Palace said the king’s health had deteriorated until he passed away peacefully on Thursday at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital.

Strict lese-majeste laws in Thailand banned any criticism of him or the country’s royal family.

In August 2015, a man was sentenced to 30 years in jail for insulting the monarchy via Facebook.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “His Majesty guided the Kingdom of Thailand with dignity, dedication and vision throughout his life.”