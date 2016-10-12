New ‘Roarin Meg’ ale launch at Apprentice Boys’ hall in Londonderry

Patrons of the Society Social Club based in the Apprentice Boys’ Memorial Hall in Society Street, Londonderry, will soon be toasting their very own siege beverage.

The social club will officially launch their own bespoke ale on Saturday coming at 8pm. The 500ml bottles will retail to customers at £3.50 per bottle, however from 8pm on the 15th they will be available to patrons at £3.00 per bottle

The bottle features an image of the famous siege cannon with the historic information on the label:

The label, which will appeal to locals and visitors alike, states:

“The Roaring Meg cannon is situated at Double Bastion on the famous walls of Londonderry.

“It was presented to the city in 1642 by the Fishmonger’s Company of London, one of the London Companies that assisted with building and fortifying the new city of Londonderry. The cannon played a significant role in repelling the army of King James during the great siege of 1689, when the citizens survived 105 days of famine, disease and bombardment before their eventual relief.

“The cannon still remains an iconic symbol of the siege and is photographed by visitors from all over the world.”

The launch of the new ale is followed by a dance in the club hosted by Mountjoy Woman’s Orange Lodge.

Tickets for the evening entertainment are priced at £5.00 and are available at the Social Club Bar, Home Sweet Home Bonds Street or at the Siege Museum, Society Street.

An organiser said: “This is sure to be a great night therefore book your tickets as soon as possible.”