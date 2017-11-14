Newly-knighted Mo Farah tells of future ambitions

King of the track Sir Mo Farah has received his knighthood from the Queen, describing the moment as “incredible” and something he never imagined would happen.

The four-time Olympic champion was honoured at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for his services to athletics, and swapped his running kit for a top hat and a full morning suit.

Sir Mo, who called time on his track career at the end of the summer, will be moving back to London from the United States to concentrate on running road marathons.

“As an eight-year-old coming from Somalia and not speaking a word of English, to be recognised by your country, it is incredible,” he said.

On being handed the honour by the Queen, Sir Mo said she asked him if he has retired.

“I said: ‘No, I am going to run the London Marathon – I want to go into roads’. She said that’s marvellous,” Sir Mo said.

Sir Mo revealed he is now back in London for the moment, with plans to move permanently next year.

“I’ve got myself a season ticket for Arsenal. So when I come back I am going to enjoy it, back fully into London life,” he said.

Asked if he is aiming for the next Olympics in Tokyo, Sir Mo said “we will see” and that it depends on how the London Marathon goes.

With a personal best just at over two hours he said there are others who complete the marathon in similar times, adding he “has a long way to improve”.

The father-of-four attended the investiture ceremony with his wife Tania.