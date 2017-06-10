Newly married Amanda Kelly killed in Clogher car crash

The young mother who died following an early morning crash with an articulated lorry on Friday has been named.

She was newly married Amanda Kelly, from Augher, who worked at Scott’s Bakery in Fivemiletown.

It is believed she was travelling to work when the BMW she was driving was involved in a collision with the lorry on Ballagh Road, between Fivemiletown and Clogher, shortly after 6am.

The driver of the lorry was physically uninjured in the crash.

Local UUP councillor Victor Warrington said the news was devastating for the local community.

“I know her family and her parents very well, it’s such a tragedy, she only got married six months ago and she had a wee child as well.

“People are still coming to terms with what happened, my thoughts are with the family at this time. She has a younger brother and sister as well and it’s just devastating for the whole family.”

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision or who was travelling on the Ballagh Road on Friday morning and who may be able to assist the investigation.

Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 139 09/06/17.