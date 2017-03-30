Newtownabbey solicitor launches fundraising campaign for cancer support in memory of mum

As part of an epic fundraising campaign, local man Paul Livingstone is set to hold a special dinner evening at the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.

Taking place Wednesday, May 3 the three-course dinner event will see some of Northern Ireland football’s key industry figures take to the stage with Patrick Nelson, the Chief Executive of the IFA, set to share his insights into the now-famous Euros trip to France last year - as well as revealing more about his time as head of the Association.

Paul will trek the Smoky Mountains to raise money and awareness for Marie Curie in memory of his late mum.

But it’s not just for football fans, with Mark Simpson the BBC Ireland correspondent set to compere the evening of entertainment and fundraising actvities, including an auction on the night.

It comes as solicitor Paul Livingstone from Newtownabbey prepares to undergo one of the greatest challenges of his life - trekking through the Smoky Mountains.

Paul is undergoing the daunting task for a great cause, to raise money and awareness for Marie Curie which provides expert care, guidance and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Paul signed up to the trek in honour of his late mother Doris, who sadly passed away in December 2006 from Oesophageal Cancer.

He said: “I was thinking of doing something in memory of my mum as this year marks her 10th anniversary. In many ways I can’t believe it’s been so long since she passed away, and I have been reflecting on what I remember about her, what I miss about her and what I’m thankful for.

“Many of my memories are happy, funny and heart-warming.

“However, when I think about the time near the end of her life, I am greatly comforted by the specialist cancer care that she received.

“Cancer care is the sort of thing that you hope you will never need - but you’re so glad that this special level of care, treatment and support is there for those who do need it.

“This is why I want to help.

“I want to mark this anniversary by doing something special, to remember my mum and, also, to raise money for Marie Curie in their amazing work helping other people with cancer, and their families.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Paul explained: “I want to push on in the next few weeks to try to get even more people along so we have a bumper crowd, for what I hope will be a fantastic night.

“I want to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated auction items so far, and for everyone who has agreed to attend.

“Pushing sales is a new experience for me and it’s been challenging but it’s something I need to do to try to make the night a success.

“I would want to thank all those people have already been very generous with donations via my Just Giving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Livingstone.

“And I’d like to give a huge thank you to those who have kindly supported me so far.”

To book a ticket to Paul’s fundraising dinner contact Paul at pauljlivingstone@btinternet.com.