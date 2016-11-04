Newtownabbey still in shock after death of uncle and nephew

The community in Newtonabbey is still reeling from the deaths of Gavin and Mark Scott, who were laid to rest on Thursday after their bodies were discovered at a house in the Hillview Park area of Glengormley last week.

The men – who were uncle and nephew, respectively – were found dead on Friday, October 28.

Yesterday – one week on from the tragedy – Alliance Party councillor John Blair said the community remains “deeply shocked”.

He said: “This happened in a very well established and settled neighbourhood. The community in the area also felt that shock and of course the sadness. Our thoughts are with the family in what is an extremely tragic situation.”

A funeral for the two men, aged 38 and 24 respectively, was held in Carnmoney Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 11am.

They were later buried in Carnmoney Main Cemetery.

Addressing mourners, Rev John Dickinson said that it seemed “very obvious” the deaths were linked to drugs.

Police told the Newsletter yesterday evening that they were still “investigating the circumstances” of the tragedy.