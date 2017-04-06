‘Next time, EU boss will listen to me’: Nicholson

The Ulster Unionists’ MEP has spoken out after publicly scolding one of the EU’s most senior negotiators because he “wasn’t paying attention” to a speech about Northern Ireland.

Jim Nicholson had been giving a short address to the parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Wednesday.

However, he broke off from his prepared remarks about Brexit to chastise Michel Barnier for his inattention.

The Frenchman is the main negotiator of the European Commission (a key arm of the EU) in the UK’s pending talks about withdrawal.

Mr Nicholson had been speaking of Northern Ireland “integral” role in the UK, and was just about to make a point about how the Republic of Ireland cannot speak on Northern Ireland’s behalf.

A recording shows Mr Barnier with his headphones off, seemingly not listening – footage Mr Nicholson said “speaks for itself”.

“I hope you are listening Mr Barnier,” said Mr Nicholson, glaring at him across the chamber.

“Not twiddling with your telephone as you seem to be doing. I’d suggest you actually listen to the speech.”

See footage of his comments here.

He told the News Letter he later had a “very good and constructive meeting” in Mr Barnier’s office, where he stressed that Brexit is “exceptionally important to Northern Ireland”.

He said that he hopes in the future Mr Barnier will be “listening totally to everything I say”.

In his speech at around 11.15am on Wednesday, Mr Nicholson said: “Europe has been a strong friend to Northern Ireland and gave us strong support during our darkest days. I’m confident that friendship will continue.”

He spoke in favour of a “frictionless border” after Brexit, condemned the idea of creating an “internal UK border”, and warned EU leaders “not to heed those who are merely using Brexit as an excuse to break up the UK”.

It was then that he broke off to reprimand Mr Barnier – at which point, a man behind Mr Barnier alerted him to what was happening, and the EU official quickly donned his listening equpiment.

When Mr Nicholson resumed a moment later, he told the chamber that during the negotiations ahead the EU must remember: “Dublin does not speak for Belfast; we’ll take care of ourselves” – a reference to the Irish government’s frequent public pronouncements on the Brexit process.

Mr Nicholson told the News Letter that the two of them later shared a joke about the incident when they met, and that they agreed to meet again in the future.

“We’re both professionals, it didn’t in any way impinge on the discussions I had with him,” said Mr Nicholson.

“In fact I think it’ll improve our relations... the next time I speak he’s going to be listening totally to everything I say.”

He added: “I think people do not realise the problems we may well face down the road.

“This is going to be a massive two years for the future of the UK, and more-or-less the future of Northern Ireland.

“And we’ve got to get it right, and we’ve got to work with people like Mr Barnier and Mr Verhofstadt [another leading EU negotiator] and others, which I’m trying to do in a very responsible way.”

Also speaking during the session was DUP MEP Diane Dodds, who said “the triggering of Article 50 was a good day for democracy,” and went on to draw a smattering of claps when she too stressed the need for Northern Ireland to remain “an integral part of an independent UK”.