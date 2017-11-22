NI bakers rise to challenge of world’s biggest scone

A hand-picked team of expert scone builders are very confident their 142 kilogram (22 and a half stones) creation has put them in the record books.

There was a nervous six-hour wait for the team of bakers – which included celebrity chef Jenny Bristow – as their attempt at the world’s largest scone entered a giant oven in Co Down on Wednesday morning.

From L-R Warren Patton (Patton's Bakery), Jenny Bristow and Karl McCrum (Neill's Flour) with what could be the world's largest scone. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

But shortly after 3pm – when the huge square scone tipped the scales at 141.8 kilograms – it looked as though it had not just broken, but well and truly smashed the previous record.

The attempt to break the Guinness world record was set up to mark the end of the 150th anniversary year of Belfast-based Neill’s Flour, who teamed up with Mrs Bristow, Patton’s Bakery and students from the Belfast Metropolitan College.

Their record attempt took place at Patton’s Bakery in Newtownards with the main ingredient in the mix being a whopping 11 stones of Neill’s own award-winning brand of flour.

In order to rise to the occasion, the team of bakers had to break the current record which was achieved in 2010 by Shaun McCarthy from Eltham, New Zealand with a scone that weighed 119.45kg and had a diameter of 117cm.

Warren Patton gets to grips with the world's largest scone. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

While the team are confident their scone has met all the criteria required, it may be some months before Guinness World Records give the final verdict.

Warren Patton, who came up with what he hoped will be a record-breaking recipe, said: “We’re absolutely delighted. We’ve done everything by the book and the whole thing has been videoed.

“I’m confident we’ve broken the record by a good 20 kilos.”

Mr Patton, who is proprietor of Patton’s Bakery, a family business which employs 62 staff in Newtownards, explained that the weight alone was not enough to break the record.

He said: “The scone has to be edible. It’s not just a case of baking it and then throwing it out. It can’t be wasted.

“I’ve tasted it and it’s good. Although I only had a little bit. We’re saving it to distribute to different homeless charities. I’d say it could feed hundreds of people.

“Even if we don’t break the Guinness world record it will not be wasted.”

He said the giant oven – measuring over five foot wide and six foot deep – would usually be used for baking soft roll baps and sausage rolls.

Neill’s Flour sales and marketing manager Karl McCrum said: “It was a very exciting for everyone involved and I am confident we’ve broken the current world record.”

Mrs Bristow said it was “a fantastic achievement” to secure a new record in NI.