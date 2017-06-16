NI call centre dealt with ‘distressing’ 999 calls during London tower block fire

A BT call centre in Northern Ireland took some of the 999 calls during the horrific fire at a London tower block earlier this week.

Some of the hundreds of calls relating to the Grenfell Tower fire were dealt with at the Portadown centre, BT has confirmed.

It is understood some of those who took the calls were very distressed.

Seventeen people have died and 12 people are in critical care after a huge fire engulfed a west London tower block in the early hours of Wednesday.

One person said a family member who worked at the centre was very upset after dealing with ‘very distressing calls’.

A BT spokesperson said: “The handling of such calls are sensitive in nature and we have a duty of care to our people and the service itself. We also don’t comment on specific cases or emergencies.”