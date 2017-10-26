‘NI Crown Forces’ group to protest over treatment of veterans

A group made up of former soldiers, police officers and prison service members will hold a rally in Belfast next week in protest at the judicial system’s treatment of security force veterans.

The Northern Ireland Crown Forces Veterans for Justice will gather outside Belfast City Hall at midday on Saturday, November 4.

The main thrust of the protest will be to oppose any political deal leading to an effective amnesty for anyone – either terrorist or security forces member – for Troubles-related crimes.

Although some veterans’ lobby groups have called for a new ‘statute of limitations’ to end the prosecution of soldiers over historic fatal incidents, the NI Crown Forces group believes this would result in terrorists being afforded the same protection.

“We fear a political deal is going to be done that will, as far as we are concerned, equate us with the terrorist. A statute of limitations will effectively create an equivalence with terrorists and put us all in the one barrel,” a spokeswoman for the group said.

“In the long run this would legitimise their terror campaign – that would not be good for the victims of terrorism.”

The spokeswoman added: “We are not asking for an amnesty. We are just asking for a fair and level playing field.

“It appears to us the terrorists are no longer being pursued in Northern Ireland.”