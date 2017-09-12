NI football manager Michael O'Neill held on suspicion of drink driving

Northern Ireland football team manager Michael O'Neill has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

He was stopped by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday, the Scottish Sun said.

A statement from the Irish Football Association (IFA) said it was "aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Michael O'Neill.

"As it is a police matter, the Association will be making no further comment."

Mr O'Neill became team manager in 2012 and has led it to unprecedented success.

He guided his side to the last 16 in their first ever European Championship finals appearance - in France at Euro 2016.

His side lie second in their World Cup qualifiers group for Russia next year.

The manager signed a new four-year contract in March last year.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh arrested and charged a 48-year-old man in connection with drink driving eastbound on the A720 around 12.55am on Sunday September 10.

"He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on October 10."