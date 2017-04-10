NI misses out on the hot weather in GB

With Easter still a week away Britons yesterday enjoyed the hottest day of the year so far – but Northern Ireland missed out on the very warm weather.

Sunseekers flocked to the beaches and park in many parts of England and Wales as the temperature rose to at least 20C (68F)..

Cambridge was hottest of all, where the thermometer reached 25.5C (78F).

But while much of England and Wales enjoyed cloudless skies and warm weather all weekend, conditions became cooler on Sunday for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with highs of 16C (61F) (Murlough Bay in Co Down was hottest in the Province, at 16.1C).

The discrepancy between Northern Ireland and the mainland was less stark on Saturday, where there was warm and sunny weather on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The hottest temperature that day in England was 21.4C (71F) in Hampton Waterworks SW London, compared to 17.6C (64F) in Derrylin, Northern Ireland.

However, yesterday a cold front moved through Northern Ireland and Scotland, which brought cloud and a bit of rain.

The summer-like weather in England on Sunday saw the fire service called out to help an elderly woman who had to be cut free after becoming trapped in a sun lounger. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they used cutters and bolt croppers to release the woman, who got her leg stuck in the incident at Barn Meads Road in Wellington.

She was given oxygen and the ambulance service was called.

Temperatures in some parts of the UK are expected to drop by as much as 10C today as the weather returns to normal for this time of year.

The south-east corner of England will again see the best of the weather but, in contrast, highs will struggle to get past the mid-teens.

Met Office forecaster Emma Boorman said “temperatures will return to normal for this time of year”. While she said it is too early to give an accurate forecast for Easter the weather is not expected to reach the sunny highs of this weekend.