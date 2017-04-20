NI mother ‘fuming’ after hypodermic needle found outside home

An angry Northern Ireland mother has slammed the person responsible for discarding a used syringe and needle near her home in Londonderry.

The woman, who does not want to be named, shared a photo of the hypodermic needle on Facebook after it was found near her home in the Drumard Park area of the city.

The mother said the discovery was made close to where her daughter and friends usually play.

“To the people of this town, if you are going to inject, it doesn’t matter what it is or what it has been used for, dispose of them [needles and syringes] correctly and safely for the sake of others,” she said.

“Absolutely vile! I am disgusted!!! Luckily enough an adult spotted it before four children under seven did! I’m living here nearly four years and never have I had any problems or seen anything as horrific as this! I am fuming,” added the woman