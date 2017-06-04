NI parties speak up over London bloodbath

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have given their reaction to the carnage which unfolded in London on Saturday.

A terrorist gang, reportedly shouting Islamist slogans, ran over pedestrians and then stabbed diners and pub-goers in the London Bridge / Borough Market area of the capital shortly after 10pm.

Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, near the scene of last night's terrorist incident at Borough Market

The attackers are now all believed to have been shot dead by police.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP, voiced her sympathies for those caught up in the violence via Twitter.

She wrote: “Thinking of all affected by these horrific incidents in London. Thoughts & prayers also with emergency services at the scene #LondonBridge”.

UUP leader Robin Swann said in a statement: “These were the wicked actions of terrorist thugs who cowardly targeted innocent people enjoying a night out.

Police on Southwark Bridge Road, London, near the scene of last night's terrorist incidents in London Bridge and Borough Market.

“It is a shocking manifestation of the hatred our enemies have for our way of life and the free and democratic society which we hold dear. No matter what the terrorists do, they will not win.

“We must be thankful for the heroic actions of the men and women of the Metropolitan Police and Emergency Services who ran towards danger to deal with the aftermath and bring this situation to a rapid end, and also the members of the public who fought the terrorists off. But for their bravery this could have been a lot worse than it already is.

“Northern Ireland will stand with the people of London.”

The UUP has suspended its “central general election campaign until further notice,” the party added.

Alliance leader Naomi Long (who said London had been her “second home” for five years of her life) wrote: “As a mark of respect, Alliance is also suspending its general election campaign for the next 24 hours.

“It is difficult to comprehend the mind-set of those who would carry out this terror against people simply out enjoying their weekend.

“Despite last night’s incident and the recent attack in Manchester, we must remain strong and continue to live our lives without fear or trepidation. By doing so, these terrorists can never win.”

O’Neill expresses sympathy to victims of London attacks

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said: “The attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market were horrific and I condemn them.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of all those who have lost loved ones and those who were injured, as well as with the emergency services who attended the scenes of this tragedy.

“Sinn Féin has cancelled all election activity for today apart from local canvassing as a mark of respect to those killed and injured.”