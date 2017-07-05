NI proxy vote rise ‘noteworthy’ and being investigated: Electoral Office

A sharp rise in the number of people applying for proxy and postal votes for Northern Ireland elections is “noteworthy” and is being investigated, the electoral office (EONI) has said.

However, the body’s chief electoral officer Virginia McVea has played down concerns over suspected irregularities – saying the upsurge could reflect a trend in voter preference.

Official EONI figures show that, ahead of last month’s general election, the number of proxy votes in Northern Ireland more than doubled from 5,432 to 11,707.

The proxy voting system allows voters who cannot cast a ballot in person – due to illness or travel for example – to let someone else go to the polling booth in their place, A postal ballot is completed by the voter in person.

Using a Freedom of Information request, the electoral office was asked to provide a breakdown of reasons given by those who said they could not attend a polling station.

An EONI spokesperson replied: “We do not hold information on reasons for applications.”

Asked to clarify why the reasons being given are not available for scrutiny, the spokesperson added: “There is no reason to record the reasons on our system so they are not recorded.”

When subsequently contacted by the News Letter, the chief electoral officer said her office retained sufficient information to investigate concerns.

Ms McVea said “there are limits” on their data storage, but said it was still possible to access enough information to ensure the integrity of the process.

“Public confidence is key,” she said.

Ms McVea said the rise in proxy votes was “noteworthy,” but stressed that only eight cases of suspected fraud had been passed over to the PSNI – from an electorate of 1.25 million voters in Northern Ireland – as a result of the Westminster poll.

“I am very keen to do all that I can to reassure the public about our processes, but it is also necessary for me to be clear, in a proportional manner, as to the figures that we are dealing with. I am liaising with my DROs (deputy returning officers) in relation to any concerns in relation to proxy. We are renewing our software system at the minute.

“The information on the postal and proxy vote is retained. There are limits on the full details of the information that can be inputted and retained, but we are able on this old system to retrieve some of the broad headings,” Ms McVea added.

In June, one woman in Londonderry complained that a canvasser called at her door and offered to arrange a postal vote. It later became apparent that the woman’s vote was cast as a proxy, with an unknown person voting on her behalf.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has called for a robust investigation into the alleged irregularities.

“My main issue is that they don’t require verification and any proof for the reasons given...but they must keep those forms so they can check the signatures. You don’t want to make it too difficult for people to exercise their democratic right, but you can’t have it wide open to abuse,” Mr Durkan added.