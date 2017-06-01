NI school issues warning after 'threatening approach' to student

A Northern Ireland school has issued a notice to parents after one of their students experienced a 'suspicious approach' which left them distressed,

Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College issued the notice to students and parents after the incident was reported on Thursday morning.

In an "important message to parents/guardians" posted on the school's Facebook site they said: "There has been a report that one of our students was approached in a threatening manner by a stranger in the Whitehill area.

"Police have been informed. Please can you remind your children of the importance of personal safety and report any suspicious behaviour.

"If you have any concerns please contact me as soon as possible."

A PSNI spokesman said that around 8.35am today (June 1) they received the report of a suspicious approach in the Hill Crest area of Bangor.

The spokesman added that inquiries into the report "are currently ongoing".

"Police in the Bangor area would ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Newtownards Police Station on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 217 of the 01/06/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”