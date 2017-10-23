NI sexton to take on Everest a second time

Belfast sexton Ken Tate is gearing up to take on Mount Everest for the second time this November.

Having only taken up running in his forties, he completed the gruelling Everest Marathon – described as the world’s most spectacular race – in 2007.

Ken Tate last took on the Everest Marathon in 2007

On his 50th birthday the sexton in St George’s Parish Church, Belfast, did his first marathon in his home city. Since then he has taken part in a number of marathons, ultra-marathons and adventure races in the likes of Mongolia, Mali and Madagascar.

Now 65, he is preparing to take on Everest for a second time. The challenge has many risks – one of the main dangers is the potentially fatal Acute Mountain Sickness.

Mr Tate said: “It is a long, long race along terrain that goes up and down, up and down. I think it will take me around eight hours.

“In ‘07 I was running with a broken shoulder and this slowed me down a little.

“This summer I stayed well away from motorcycles, push bikes and skis.”

There have been 16 Everest Marathons since the first one was held in 1987.

The 26.2 mile route takes in varied terrain, with boulders, sandy scree, stone staircases, forest trails and exposed paths along the mountain sides. Additional hazards include narrow suspension bridges and yak trains. The course is not marked.

In order to acclimatise naturally to the high altitude, each competitor must take part in a 15-day trek in the Everest region which allows time for high altitude training under medical supervision.

Mr Tate leaves for Nepal on November 6 for the race on November 27.

The race itself is the easy part, according to Mr Tate. “The difficult part of the whole endeavour is getting to the start line in good health. That is why we spend so much time trekking in. It is critically important that we are properly acclimatised.

“This time round I have a good idea of what’s involved which makes what I am attempting to do even more lunatic.”

A senior Sherpa took the decision to allow the 2007 race to go ahead despite the previous night’s blizzard. “It was -5 degrees when we started at 6.30am but was up to 25 degrees when we got down to the finish,” the sexton said.

He is currently running 100km a week with a weekly long run of 30km. He said: “I do most of my running in places like Black Mountain and Cave Hill and other off road paths. I avoid running on the road. It puts a lot of strain on the skeleton.”

Looking forward to the marathon, he said: “I feel very grateful for the privilege of being given the chance to once again set foot in a unique and sacred place - the Tibetans call it Chomolungma, Goddess Mother of Mountains.”

After completing the 2007 Everest Marathon Ken said he would never do it again.

He explained the change of heart: “To me it was a once in a lifetime experience, but then the opportunity came up again this year and as it is the last chance I will have to take part [there is an upper age limit where competitors must be under 66 when the race starts] I decided to apply.

“I also felt that this would give me the opportunity to contribute something to Nepal, particularly after the earthquakes.”

You can sponsor Ken online by visiting www.virginmoneygiving.com/kentate or make a donation at St George’s Parish Church, High Street, Belfast.