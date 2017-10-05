NI v Germany game: Traffic and travel advice

Police have issued traffic advice to fans intending to travel to the NI vs Germany game at Windsor Park.

Police are advising road users in south Belfast are "to plan for potential delays in the Lisburn Road/ Tates Avenue/Glenmachan Street/ Boucher Road areas between 6pm and 8pm and then again between 9.30pm and 10.30pm".

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said police "will be placing cones near the venue to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure Emergency Vehicle Access to the venue and local communities".

"Motorists are asked to comply with these restrictions," they add.

"If you are driving to the match, please park with consideration for the local community and businesses.

"Traffic restrictions will also be in place for a limited time after the match due to the expected volume of supporters leaving the facility."