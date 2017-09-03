NI victims’ group launches new advocacy service in London

A Northern Ireland-based terror victims’ group will today expand its services to Great Britain.

From humble beginnings, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) now supports more than 1,000 individuals and their families who come from across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and further afield.

And in a bid to offer equality of services to its members on the other side of the Irish Sea, SEFF has extended its advocacy services by opening an office in central London.

The group has secured over £1m for the next four years from the European Peace IV initiative to fund its advocacy services.

Yasmin Wright commences work on Monday at the group’s new London-based office.

She joins an existing advocacy service team comprised of Ken Funston (service manager), Peter Murtagh (Greater Belfast and South Down support worker), Ann Travers (Mid-Ulster region with outreach into Republic of Ireland cases) and Wendy Stewart (Western region worker, also with outreach into RoI cases).

Director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “We have assembled an excellent team who together will provide support to a constituency of victims who have not previously been supported in this way.”

Mr Donaldson said the group’s presence in the UK’s capital city was significant for two reasons.

“We wish to ensure that GB-based victims have equality of access to advocacy services and it is also essential that we have a presence at the heart of decision making for our nation, we must bring the message of innocent victims of terrorism directly to our national policymakers and opinion formers,” he added.

“SEFF stands against the attempted rewrite of our history and through this service and other initiatives within the organisation we will be doing our best to ensure that right prevails, those who seek to diminish the activities and legacy of terrorism will not succeed.”