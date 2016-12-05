NI woman makes splash in slimming competition with 13-stone loss

A Northern Ireland woman who shed nearly 13 stone got along swimmingly when she met Olympian Mark Foster at the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s top female slimmers.

Lorna Payne made a splash in the Slimming World Woman of the Year competition after slimming from 24st 5lbs to 11st 5.5lbs.

Lorna Payne before her remarkable weight loss

She made it to the semi-finals after members at her Newry group voted for her to be their representitive for the competition. She went on to win her regional heat, which put her in the running to win the overall title and a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Mexico.

She said: “I’d tried and failed to lose weight so many times that I honestly thought that I was destined to be overweight forever.

“The changes I’ve made were so simple that I actually barely noticed them – little things like switching white bread for wholemeal and using low-calorie cooking spray instead of lots of oil.

“I did notice the change on the scales though – in my first week I lost 9lbs. I couldn’t believe it because I’d felt so full and satisfied.”

Lorna has even taken the plunge and started exercising again. She said: “What made it even easier was the fact that everyone could eat the same meals. It’s even encouraged me to think about how active I am too, so I’ve taken up walking and started swimming again.”

Unfortunately Lorna didn’t make the final. The overall winner will be announced in January.