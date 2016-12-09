Nick Ferrari describes Troubles investigation into British service personnel as ‘horrific’

LBC broadcaster and former tabloid journalist, Nick Ferrari, has described a new probe into the activities of British service personnel in Northern Ireland during the Troubles as “wholly and utterly bloody ridiculous”.

Ferrari made the comments during his morning radio show for LBC (Leading Britain’s Conversation) on Thursday.

The former Sun journalist’s comments came after the PSNI announced it was launching a new probe into 302 killings by British army troops in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

“It’s tragic that 302 people were killed by British troops over 30 years of trouble,” said Ferrari.

“Do you know how many unsolved murders there are in Northern Ireland during that same period of time? Try 3,269.

“Now, they are not all going to be at the hands of the IRA or indeed at the hands of the other side either but some will be - are we going to investigate those? No.

“Are we going to pursue some soldiers in their 60s and 70s? Yes, we can’t get around to it quickly enough.”

Ferrari went on to describe the British army’s conduct in the Province as “brave” and said the investigation was “horrific”.

“What about the 156 IRA suspects who were handed letters telling them they were free from prosecution in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, courtesy of Tony Blair? They included the killers of [Lord] Mountbatten - they were given a pardon.

“If you look at it, it was a bloody conflict in every sense of the world. Eighteen British soldiers slaughtered in the deadliest IRA attack at Warrenpoint.

“Brave men and women serving over there and now people in their 60s and 70s are being chased by another gang - bloody ambulance chasing lawyers - it is a disgrace, it is horrific,” he said.