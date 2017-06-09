Nigel Dodds wins North Belfast but SF now within 2,000 votes of DUP

Nigel Dodds has won re-election as MP for North Belfast, but in a much tighter contest than last time.

John Finucane, for Sinn Fein, increased the republican party’s tally to 19,159 votes, which put him only 2,081 votes behind the DUP incumbent.

The SDLP vote was squeezed to almost exactly the margin between Sinn Fein and the DUP, at 2,058 votes.

The votes cast per party were as follows:

DUP 21,240

SF 19,159

SDLP 2,058

Alliance 2,475

Green 644

Workers Party 360