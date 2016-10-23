Nine hurt as stairs collapse in ‘House of Horrors’ attraction at Ireland’s Tayto Park

An investigation has been launched as nine people were taken to hospital after stairs collapsed at an amusement park in Ireland.

The incident at Tayto Park in Co Meath happened on Saturday night during an after-dark Halloween-themed event. It is understood the stairs gave way inside a ‘House of Horrors’ attraction.

Gardai were called to the park shortly after 8pm.

A Garda spokesman said: “Nine people were taken to hospitals around the area”.

There are no details of injuries sustained.

A spokeswoman for the park at Ashbourne said those caught up in the incident were taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating.

The park, themed on the famous Irish crisp brand Tayto, is the only one of its kind in Ireland. It opened in 2010.

A statement from Tayto Park said: “Last night at approximately 8pm the lower portion of a permanent staircase leading to The House of Horrors gave way.

“The Tayto Park emergency plan was immediately put in place and the emergency services attended the scene. Nine people were transported to hospitals in the city as a precautionary measure to assess their injuries.

“The management of Tayto Park will co-operate fully with the investigation as the safety of our guests is paramount.”

The park is open again today.