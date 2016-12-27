No arrests despite minor disturbance following ‘Big Two’ derby game

Police have said there were no arrests made at yesterday’s ‘Big Two’ Irish League match, despite reports of Glentoran fans coming under attack as they exited Windsor Park.

The game between Linfield and their east Belfast rivals at the new national stadium finished in a 1-1 draw.

However, as Glentoran fans were filing out of the stadium towards Boucher Road they reportedly came under attack from individuals outside the ground who threw bottles and other missiles into the crowd.

The News Letter saw a number of missiles being hurled into the crowd and then back by Glentoran fans into the street as police and security staff looked on, seemingly powerless to stop the trouble.

Video footage shot by a Glentoran supporter shows missiles being thrown into the ground over the roof of a police vehicle, and Glentoran supporters then hurling them back into the surrounding street.

One football fan can be heard shouting at the police to “earn your money” and put a stop to those throwing missiles into the crowd.

“There were a lot of kids in the crowd trying to get out, so it was probably quite frightening for them to be caught up in that,” one Glentoran supporter told the News Letter.

“A St John’s Ambulance guy ran past me and I heard him say that someone was unconscious, but I don’t know if it was someone inside or outside the ground that had been hit.

“A police Land Rover did come flying up the street to where they were throwing the stuff from outside the ground, but they were a bit late.

“The trouble wasn’t that serious, but someone could have been badly hurt so I think it’s something they (Linfield FC and the police) are going to have to look at for future games,” the man added.

Despite fans claiming that at least one person had been injured in the exchanges, a PSNI spokesman said there had been “no arrests at all” made at the match, either inside or outside the ground.