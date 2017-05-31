No deal ‘would effectively pass the baton’ to Westminster

If the DUP and Sinn Fein cannot agree to form a devolved Executive within the next 29 days then they will be “passing the baton” to Westminster to run Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State has said.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday as he launched the Northern Ireland Conservatives’ manifesto, James Brokenshire delivered a coded but blunt message to the dominant parties within unionism and nationalism.

Mr Brokenshire – who was launching a manifesto which explicitly rules out the nationalist hope for joint London-Dublin rule of Northern Ireland – repeatedly stressed that he believed a deal to restore devolution was “completely achievable” before the end of June.

He said that there is a “21-day window” after next Thursday’s election in which to restore devolution, but stressed that the Government had been “equally clear on our responsibilities to the people of Northern Ireland” to deliver governance.

The Civil Service has now been operating without any democratic political control for almost three months. From July, critical budgetary decisions mean that Westminster would have to step in to at least pass a budget or else some public sector workers would begin to be laid off.

Yesterday Mr Brokenshire steadfastly refused to use the words ‘direct rule’ to describe what will happen if devolution cannot be restored.