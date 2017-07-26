No decision on what charge, if any, boy will face in alleged gun purchase attempt case

A court heard a decision has yet to be taken as to what charge, if any, a 14-year-old boy, who allegedly left school at break time to attend a meet-up in a Coleraine retail park about buying a sub-machine and ammunition, will eventually face.

The update came at Coleraine Youth Court on Tuesday, July 25 where the child was accompanied by his mother and father.

District Judge Liam McNally said the court was previously told the full file had been allocated to a prosecutor and a prosecution lawyer told last Tuesday’s hearing that file is now with the directing officer.

Judge McNally told the boy and his parents: “It may not be progressing as quickly as you would like but in legal terms we are satisfied there is sufficient progress.”

Adjourning the case until late August he said the court is due to hear then “what charges, if any” the defendant will face.

The child is currently on bail.

In April, when the boy first appeared in court a police officer said the authorities were monitoring an attempt to acquire a “live” firearm through the “dark web” and after obtaining covert evidence an “operative” was in place when the teen, who cannot be named because of his age, attended and was arrested.

The officer alleged the accused had £150 cash on him to buy 100 rounds of ammunition and the teenager believed he could further purchase a sub-machine gun. She alleged the accused said he wanted to “intimidate a third party” with the gun.

The officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on April 8: “He got out of school to perform this meeting at break time.”

The boy has been charged with attempting to possess a PPSh43 sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life between March 23 and April 7 this year.

The child was arrested in the Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine in April.

A police officer told the April court hearing she was opposed to bail and said when cautioned about the alleged offence the boy claimed he was “asked to pick up the package”. The officer said the teenager told police a Jamaican man he had known for a year and had met around 15 times had asked him to pick up a “deactivated” gun.

The officer said: “The evidence was that it was in fact a ‘live’ gun and ‘live’ ammunition”.

The officer said she believed if released there was a risk of harm to others and said the account about a Jamaican living in Northern Ireland whom the accused said he knew through Facebook was “somewhat unbelievable”.

The officer said the accused’s Facebook was checked. The officer said a laptop was seized from the boy but she believed it was possible to remotely delete conversations from an app.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey had told the April court sitting that when originally charged there had been no mention of the ‘intent to endanger life’ and he said there was no evidence whatsoever to support any notion of intent.

The boy’s father told that court he could strictly monitor bail conditions.

District Judge McNally, who also sat at the Ballymena hearing, told the April court he was satisfied there was a risk in the case but because of the boy’s age he wanted to release him on stringent bail conditions and he believed any risk could be contained.

He said it was a very serious charge and if found guilty the boy could be sentenced to life in prison. In April the boy was released on £500 bail.

His conditions at that time included residing at his home address; a 10pm to 8am curfew; a ban from having any phone or computer which can access the internet and he had to sign in and sign out of school.

Judge McNally told him at the earlier hearing if he breached bail by “dabbling in the internet” he could be remanded in the Juvenile Justice Centre.