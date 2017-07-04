No one hurt after Ulsterbus engulfed in flames

The driver of an Ulsterbus that became engulfed in flames in Co Armagh ensured no one was hurt when he evacuated the vehicle at the first sign of danger.

The bus went up in flames shortly before 7pm on the Killyleagh Road. Passengers were transferred to another vehicle.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was a fire on an Ulsterbus service 73 travelling between Armagh and Caledon yesterday evening.

“The incident occurred on the Killyleagh Road shortly before 7pm.

“The driver took the necessary safety precautions and evacuated passengers when he noticed smoke. They were quickly transferred to another vehicle.

“There was no-one on board when the fire took hold.

“The fire brigade extinguished the fire.

“Translink are currently investigating the cause of the incident.”