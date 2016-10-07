Search

Nobel Peace Prize award for Colombian president Santos

Colombia's president Juan Manuel Santos. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos has said he is deeply honoured to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a five-decade civil war that has killed more than 200,000 people.

