North Down: Lady Sylvia Hermon says DUP’s Alex Easton is running her close

Independent Unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon has said she is facing a tight battle to regain her seat in North Down.

Lady Sylvia is odds-on favourite to retain the seat in North Down which she has held since 2001, but said she was not having it all her own way.

She told the News Letter: “I saw of run of boxes opened early on and every single one of them was neck and neck or it had Alex Easton ahead.

“He’s done very well. But I’m hoping to hold my own in the other boxes that are opened later.

Despite a healthy vote for DUP’s Alex Easton it is still expected that Lady Sylvia has enough loyal followers to see her over the line.

The turn out in North Down was 61.04% (39,268 votes polled by an eligible electorate of 64,334), up roughly 5% from 2015.