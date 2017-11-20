Northern Ireland ‘can be given special status in Brexit deal’

Northern Ireland can be given special status in the UK’s Brexit deal, an independent legal analysis commissioned by MEPs has advised.

The legal opinion, written by lawyers from the London-based Doughty Street Chambers, proposes three ways in which it says special status could be legally secured for the region as the UK continues negotiations on leaving the European Union.

The document was commissioned by a cross-party coalition of left-wing MEPs and launched by Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson at an event in Stormont.

It states: “There is now an urgent need for creative but realistic thinking about how Northern Ireland could and should be protected. From a legal perspective, special status inside the EU could be delivered in various ways.”

The first model suggested would be for the UK to stay in the single market and the customs union, while the rest of the UK would suspend some customs regulations but Northern Ireland would retain them.

The second suggests that Northern Ireland could stay in the single market and customs union while the rest of the UK leaves them.

The third proposal, modelled on the fall of the Berlin wall and subsequent reunification of Germany, suggests that Northern Ireland would remain in the EU pending a border poll on a united Ireland.

Speaking at the launch, report author Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC said: “It is astonishing so few proposals have been put on the table about this. A key part of our report is to look at the legal and policy vacuum here, which is concerning.

“The UK government has an obligation to provide clarity on its own policy. Northern Ireland is entitled to and deserves very much more from the Westminster government.”

Northern Ireland’s two nationalist parties, Sinn Fein and the SDLP, both back the region being granted special status within a Brexit deal.

However, many unionists including the DUP oppose this suggestion and have said they will only accept Northern Ireland being treated in the same way as the rest of the UK.

After the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt visited the region in September, DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “This solution must be a part of a UK-wide solution. We will not countenance any customs deal which cuts Northern Ireland adrift from our primary marketplace.

“Whether it be in terms of transition or future trade relations with those in the single market, Northern Ireland must be treated in the same fashion as the rest of the UK.”

Negotiators from both the EU and the UK are due to meet next month to assess whether sufficient progress has been made in talks to move on to the next round of talks in the negotiations process.